Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $79.11

After finishing at $81.36 in the prior trading day, Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) closed at $79.11, down -2.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3342948 shares were traded. PRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $98 to $96.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on December 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $101.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 4,126 shares for $99.20 per share. The transaction valued at 409,299 led to the insider holds 12,241 shares of the business.

SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 11,405 shares of PRU for $1,151,335 on Feb 17. The Executive Vice President now owns 12,300 shares after completing the transaction at $100.95 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $103.55 each. As a result, the insider received 207,100 and left with 16,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRU now has a Market Capitalization of 30.66B and an Enterprise Value of 47.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRU has reached a high of $111.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 367.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 366.50M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 7.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PRU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 5.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.34 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.13, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.45 and $11.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.1. EPS for the following year is $12.98, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.45 and $12.22.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $12.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.28B to a low estimate of $11.08B. As of the current estimate, Prudential Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.77B, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.68B, a decrease of -41.30% less than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.74B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.69B, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.16B and the low estimate is $47.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.