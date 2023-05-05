Quhuo Limited (QH)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) closed at $2.22 in the last session, down -11.20% from day before closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771935 shares were traded. QH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on August 04, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QH now has a Market Capitalization of 10.98M and an Enterprise Value of -1.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QH has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4911, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9011.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QH traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 0.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.46M. Shares short for QH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 90.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 73.15k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.