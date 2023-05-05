Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) closed at $109.84 down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $112.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698956 shares were traded. RL stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ralph Lauren Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $145 from $130 previously.

On January 27, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $101 to $134.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,312,500 led to the insider holds 202,332 shares of the business.

Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares of RL for $2,220,000 on Jan 18. The President and CEO now owns 220,832 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RL now has a Market Capitalization of 7.95B and an Enterprise Value of 9.07B. As of this moment, Ralph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RL has reached a high of $128.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RL has traded an average of 930.66K shares per day and 685k over the past ten days. A total of 66.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.20M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.81% stake in the company. Shares short for RL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 6.08M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.06% and a Short% of Float of 22.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RL is 3.00, from 2.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $7.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.07. EPS for the following year is $9.22, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.15 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.