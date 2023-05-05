Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

After finishing at $3.46 in the prior trading day, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) closed at $3.41, down -1.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652031 shares were traded. SB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SB now has a Market Capitalization of 438.66M and an Enterprise Value of 739.69M. As of this moment, Safe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SB has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2138.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 900.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 690.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.49M. Insiders hold about 67.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.74M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $62.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65M to a low estimate of $59.3M. As of the current estimate, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.75M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.75M, a decrease of -22.90% less than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $321.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.72M, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $369.68M and the low estimate is $339.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.