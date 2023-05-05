Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Stock Closes down -44.38% on Thursday Trading

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) closed the day trading at $2.72 down -44.38% from the previous closing price of $4.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2141585 shares were traded. SRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.40 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Sardano Michael sold 5,000 shares for $14.13 per share. The transaction valued at 70,628 led to the insider holds 49,519 shares of the business.

Sardano Joseph C sold 15,794 shares of SRTS for $198,643 on Sep 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,130,293 shares after completing the transaction at $12.58 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Sardano Joseph C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,794 shares for $12.56 each. As a result, the insider received 198,447 and left with 1,146,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRTS now has a Market Capitalization of 84.44M and an Enterprise Value of 59.94M. As of this moment, Sensus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRTS has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2697, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9118.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRTS traded about 218.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRTS traded about 368.95k shares per day. A total of 16.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.77M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRTS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 417k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 463.79k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $12.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.13M to a low estimate of $11.11M. As of the current estimate, Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.08M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.92M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.53M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.99M and the low estimate is $48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.