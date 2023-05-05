Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) closed at $3.50 in the last session, down -14.43% from day before closing price of $4.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529440 shares were traded. SNTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0702.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 41.00 and its Current Ratio is at 41.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNTG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.23M and an Enterprise Value of -4.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNTG has reached a high of $9.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9641, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4136.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNTG traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.05M. Insiders hold about 62.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNTG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 23.24k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.