Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at $58.81 down -10.66% from its previous closing price of $65.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4254026 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shift4 Payments Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $80.

SMBC Nikko Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Frankel Jordan sold 7,000 shares for $71.05 per share. The transaction valued at 497,350 led to the insider holds 267,753 shares of the business.

Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of FOUR for $107,475 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 375,165 shares after completing the transaction at $71.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 70,000 and left with 5,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.06B and an Enterprise Value of 5.05B. As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $76.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOUR has traded an average of 1.62M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 84.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.56M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.04% stake in the company. Shares short for FOUR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.13M with a Short Ratio of 9.13M, compared to 8.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.00% and a Short% of Float of 21.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $524.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $564.4M to a low estimate of $479.1M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $401.9M, an estimated increase of 30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.87M, an increase of 29.20% less than the figure of $30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $723.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $621.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.