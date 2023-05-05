Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Spotify Technology S.A.’s stock clocked out at $140.48, up 1.75% from its previous closing price of $138.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1604955 shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 477.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $160.

On March 22, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $120 to $155.

Redburn Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 01, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $140.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPOT now has a Market Capitalization of 25.75B and an Enterprise Value of 23.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $145.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPOT traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 193.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.77M. Insiders hold about 27.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$4.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.52 and -$2.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $3.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.71B to a low estimate of $3.51B. As of the current estimate, Spotify Technology S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.79B, an increase of 17.50% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.67B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.27B and the low estimate is $16.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.