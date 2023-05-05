Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $7.84 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) closed at $7.84 down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $7.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8356565 shares were traded. SMFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.79.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMFG now has a Market Capitalization of 54.44B. As of this moment, Sumitomo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFG has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMFG has traded an average of 3.41M shares per day and 2.97M over the past ten days. A total of 6.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.45B. Shares short for SMFG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 4.3M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SMFG is 1.02, from 220.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2,756.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69. The current Payout Ratio is 40.74% for SMFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.88.