The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Stocks Hit Low of $39.76 Before Closing at $40.08

In the latest session, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) closed at $40.08 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $40.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5723978 shares were traded. BK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Smits Hanneke sold 16,960 shares for $42.29 per share. The transaction valued at 717,238 led to the insider holds 82,256 shares of the business.

McCarthy J Kevin sold 20,000 shares of BK for $787,314 on Oct 19. The SEVP & General Counsel now owns 108,686 shares after completing the transaction at $39.37 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, GIBBONS THOMAS P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 134,000 shares for $43.24 each. As a result, the insider received 5,794,240 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BK now has a Market Capitalization of 32.84B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BK has reached a high of $52.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BK has traded an average of 5.74M shares per day and 5M over the past ten days. A total of 812.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 787.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 6.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BK is 1.48, from 1.45 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 42.10% for BK, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 9434:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.17 and $4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $5.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.41B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.49B to a low estimate of $4.32B. As of the current estimate, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.25B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.41B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.25B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.38B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.45B and the low estimate is $17.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.