The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $321.26

In the latest session, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) closed at $321.26 down -2.25% from its previous closing price of $328.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2961641 shares were traded. GS stock price reached its highest trading level at $326.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $318.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $375 from $339 previously.

On April 19, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $440 to $437.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal-Weight rating for the stock on April 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $329 to $337.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when LEE BRIAN J sold 3,000 shares for $337.66 per share. The transaction valued at 1,012,974 led to the insider holds 15,052 shares of the business.

LEE BRIAN J sold 3,000 shares of GS for $1,012,897 on May 02. The Chief Risk Officer now owns 15,808 shares after completing the transaction at $337.63 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, BERLINSKI PHILIP R., who serves as the Global Treasurer of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $338.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,267,875 and left with 21,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GS now has a Market Capitalization of 111.46B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GS has reached a high of $389.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $277.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 332.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 341.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GS has traded an average of 2.54M shares per day and 2.05M over the past ten days. A total of 349.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 5.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GS is 10.00, from 9.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.94 and a low estimate of $6.44, while EPS last year was $7.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.13, with high estimates of $10.05 and low estimates of $7.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.85 and $28.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.17. EPS for the following year is $38.12, with 20 analysts recommending between $44 and $33.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.73B to a low estimate of $11.42B. As of the current estimate, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.86B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.23B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.46B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.37B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.84B and the low estimate is $46.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.