The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) was $15.26 for the day, down -11.38% from the previous closing price of $17.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505308 shares were traded. MTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MTW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $14 previously.

On April 03, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $15.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when BELEC ANNE E bought 1,499 shares for $16.26 per share. The transaction valued at 24,375 led to the insider holds 36,754 shares of the business.

BELEC ANNE E bought 1,693 shares of MTW for $24,375 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 25,558 shares after completing the transaction at $14.40 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Cooney Anne M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,776 shares for $9.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,625 and bolstered with 52,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTW now has a Market Capitalization of 594.73M and an Enterprise Value of 950.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -62.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTW has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.91.

Shares Statistics:

MTW traded an average of 423.96K shares per day over the past three months and 434.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.21M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MTW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.32M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $584.69M to a low estimate of $500M. As of the current estimate, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.2M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $469.73M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $525.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $431.96M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.