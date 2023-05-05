There are many powerful catalysts in the market: FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) can be one of them

After finishing at $32.50 in the prior trading day, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) closed at $31.53, down -2.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733745 shares were traded. FLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLNG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.20B. As of this moment, FLEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNG has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 468.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 376.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.47M. Insiders hold about 45.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.65% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.58M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FLNG’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.00, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.80%.