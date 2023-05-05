There is a good chance Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) closed at $37.49 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $37.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44780188 shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UBER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 185.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on May 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Positive and sets its target price to $48 from $40 previously.

On April 17, 2023, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $49.

On January 30, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $47.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on January 30, 2023, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when West Tony sold 4,167 shares for $32.00 per share. The transaction valued at 133,344 led to the insider holds 166,499 shares of the business.

West Tony sold 4,167 shares of UBER for $135,594 on Feb 02. The insider now owns 166,973 shares after completing the transaction at $32.54 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Hazelbaker Jill, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 63,100 shares for $31.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,957,362 and left with 80,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBER now has a Market Capitalization of 73.55B and an Enterprise Value of 80.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -42.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $38.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UBER traded on average about 26.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 41.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of Apr 13, 2023 were 55.14M with a Short Ratio of 55.14M, compared to 45.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 30 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 38 analysts recommending between $1.73 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 35 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.9B to a low estimate of $7.76B. As of the current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.07B, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.47B, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.06B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.88B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.63B and the low estimate is $32.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.