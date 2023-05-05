There Is Still Room For DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was $21.31 for the day, down -2.78% from the previous closing price of $21.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15796072 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.07.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DKNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2023, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Robins Jason sold 200,000 shares for $21.72 per share. The transaction valued at 4,344,000 led to the insider holds 5,952,595 shares of the business.

Park Jason sold 102,596 shares of DKNG for $2,228,463 on Apr 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 570,348 shares after completing the transaction at $21.72 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Robins Jason, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 300,000 shares for $17.72 each. As a result, the insider received 5,316,000 and left with 6,152,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 8.66B and an Enterprise Value of 8.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $22.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.22.

Shares Statistics:

DKNG traded an average of 12.89M shares per day over the past three months and 12.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 449.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 436.43M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 30.04M with a Short Ratio of 30.04M, compared to 31.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 27 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $777M to a low estimate of $656.37M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $417.2M, an estimated increase of 68.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $647.95M, an increase of 39.00% less than the figure of $68.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $698M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609.13M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $3.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.