There Is Still Room For Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) closed at $1.69 in the last session, down -3.98% from day before closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884164 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRGV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Pedretti Andrea sold 25,000 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 42,622 led to the insider holds 2,148,216 shares of the business.

Pedretti Andrea sold 25,000 shares of NRGV for $44,290 on Apr 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,173,216 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Pedretti Andrea, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 48,745 and left with 2,215,098 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRGV now has a Market Capitalization of 268.65M and an Enterprise Value of 67.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $16.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7154.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRGV traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 948.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.95M with a Short Ratio of 7.95M, compared to 8.08M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.45 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.9M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.88M, an estimated decrease of -65.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.47M, an increase of 6,908.20% over than the figure of -$65.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $372.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $385.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.88M, up 164.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $894.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $668.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 132.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.