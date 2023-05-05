There Is Still Room For PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

As of close of business last night, PLBY Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.82, up 1.11% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 937910 shares were traded. PLBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on March 17, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On July 20, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Barton Lance sold 30,326 shares for $2.11 per share. The transaction valued at 64,030 led to the insider holds 664,276 shares of the business.

Kohn Bernhard L III sold 15,124 shares of PLBY for $31,413 on Mar 23. The CEO & President now owns 1,411,308 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Riley Christopher, who serves as the General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 7,458 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 15,377 and left with 214,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLBY now has a Market Capitalization of 124.20M and an Enterprise Value of 332.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has reached a high of $10.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8735, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4246.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLBY traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 872.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLBY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.91M, compared to 6.36M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 11.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $55.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.3M to a low estimate of $49.9M. As of the current estimate, PLBY Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.38M, an estimated decrease of -20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.39M, a decrease of -15.30% over than the figure of -$20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.93M, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283.9M and the low estimate is $251.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.