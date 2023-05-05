There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY).

As of close of business last night, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock clocked out at $5.18, up 3.81% from its previous closing price of $4.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9745748 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HMY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HMY traded 4.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 616.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.47M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 9.02M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, HMY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.