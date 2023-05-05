There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST).

The closing price of Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) was $1.07 for the day, down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 914759 shares were traded. MVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MVST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On August 19, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On December 17, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on December 17, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Smith Shane bought 250,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 625,000 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

Webster Craig bought 287,000 shares of MVST for $737,590 on Jun 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 315,077 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Webster Craig, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,830 and bolstered with 28,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVST now has a Market Capitalization of 430.08M and an Enterprise Value of 348.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVST has reached a high of $5.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2059, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8550.

Shares Statistics:

MVST traded an average of 1.55M shares per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 307.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.19M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MVST as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.16M with a Short Ratio of 14.16M, compared to 12.88M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.58% and a Short% of Float of 13.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.05M to a low estimate of $38.5M. As of the current estimate, Microvast Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.67M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.3M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $344.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $347.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.5M, up 70.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $633.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.76M and the low estimate is $630M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.