There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)

The closing price of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) was $4.89 for the day, down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $5.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7761288 shares were traded. ETRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $6.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,440 shares for $5.09 per share. The transaction valued at 12,420 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Oliver Kirk R bought 9,000 shares of ETRN for $49,140 on Mar 16. The Sr VP & CFO now owns 39,118 shares after completing the transaction at $5.46 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Moore Stephen M, who serves as the Sr VP & General Counsel of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $5.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,810 and bolstered with 188,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETRN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.19B and an Enterprise Value of 9.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETRN has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2808.

Shares Statistics:

ETRN traded an average of 5.64M shares per day over the past three months and 5.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 433.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.01M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ETRN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.86M with a Short Ratio of 16.86M, compared to 17.48M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ETRN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $353.1M to a low estimate of $328.68M. As of the current estimate, Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s year-ago sales were $328.61M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $343.39M, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333.72M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.