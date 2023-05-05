There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

The price of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) closed at $0.94 in the last session, down -1.80% from day before closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0173 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753336 shares were traded. YSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.60.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2020, with a $18.60 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YSG now has a Market Capitalization of 715.60M and an Enterprise Value of 359.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3206, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2893.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YSG traded on average about 1.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 588.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 476.54M. Insiders hold about 5.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for YSG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.10M, compared to 6.96M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $96.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.63M to a low estimate of $96.63M. As of the current estimate, Yatsen Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $123.8M, an estimated decrease of -21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.02M, a decrease of -11.50% over than the figure of -$21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.02M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $612.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $536.09M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $625.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $735.69M and the low estimate is $502.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.