This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

After finishing at $288.83 in the prior trading day, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) closed at $282.02, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024088 shares were traded. AMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $286.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $279.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $336.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $325 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Berman Walter Stanley sold 10,000 shares for $352.07 per share. The transaction valued at 3,520,683 led to the insider holds 14,360 shares of the business.

Sweeney Joseph Edward sold 6,390 shares of AMP for $2,238,736 on Feb 14. The PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES now owns 10,955 shares after completing the transaction at $350.35 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, TRUSCOTT WILLIAM F, who serves as the CEO, GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT of the company, sold 11,480 shares for $355.33 each. As a result, the insider received 4,079,237 and left with 17,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMP now has a Market Capitalization of 30.28B and an Enterprise Value of 27.86B. As of this moment, Ameriprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMP has reached a high of $357.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $219.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 308.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 302.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 629.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 724.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 791.85k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMP’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.00, compared to 5.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.81 and a low estimate of $7.34, while EPS last year was $5.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.76, with high estimates of $8 and low estimates of $7.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $31.13 and $29.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $30.43. EPS for the following year is $33.32, with 13 analysts recommending between $36.35 and $30.04.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.91B to a low estimate of $3.76B. As of the current estimate, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.48B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.87B, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.74B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.26B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.75B and the low estimate is $15.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.