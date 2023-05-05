This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Barclays PLC (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) closed the day trading at $7.47 down -1.84% from the previous closing price of $7.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15726787 shares were traded. BCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCS now has a Market Capitalization of 31.41B. As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $9.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCS traded about 8.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCS traded about 10.01M shares per day. A total of 3.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.85B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.12M with a Short Ratio of 8.12M, compared to 6.71M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

BCS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.07 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BCS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 74:73 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.