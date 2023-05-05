This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB)

In the latest session, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) closed at $59.04 down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $59.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269035 shares were traded. PB stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Janney Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $76.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $79.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when LORD L. JACK bought 5,000 shares for $62.04 per share. The transaction valued at 310,200 led to the insider holds 33,125 shares of the business.

TIMANUS H E JR bought 1,000 shares of PB for $61,500 on Mar 14. The Chairman now owns 203,891 shares after completing the transaction at $61.50 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, TIMANUS H E JR, who serves as the Chairman of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $62.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 62,900 and bolstered with 202,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.51B. As of this moment, Prosperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PB has reached a high of $78.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PB has traded an average of 801.77K shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 91.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.98M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PB is 2.20, from 2.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66. The current Payout Ratio is 37.20% for PB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.8 and $5.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.44. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $291.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $314.15M to a low estimate of $279.7M. As of the current estimate, Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $286.06M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.63M, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.