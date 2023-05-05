Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Records -11.81% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) was $2.09 for the day, down -11.81% from the previous closing price of $2.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569063 shares were traded. TIRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TIRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.30 and its Current Ratio is at 23.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIRX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.50M and an Enterprise Value of -22.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -16.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIRX has reached a high of $7.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4013, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5637.

Shares Statistics:

TIRX traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 6.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIRX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 12.05k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.