Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Air Lease Corporation (AL)

After finishing at $37.96 in the prior trading day, Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) closed at $36.46, down -3.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962416 shares were traded. AL stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Willis Gregory B sold 14,139 shares for $42.79 per share. The transaction valued at 605,057 led to the insider holds 63,889 shares of the business.

Levy Grant A sold 10,000 shares of AL for $392,737 on Dec 14. The EVP now owns 146,693 shares after completing the transaction at $39.27 per share. On May 12, another insider, UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $33.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 67,730 and bolstered with 1,205,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.31B and an Enterprise Value of 23.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AL has reached a high of $46.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 623.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 705.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.72M. Insiders hold about 6.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 1.89M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.77, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.61 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.99 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $655.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $674.76M to a low estimate of $635.46M. As of the current estimate, Air Lease Corporation’s year-ago sales were $557.7M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $692.76M, an increase of 20.40% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $705.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.29B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.