Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) closed the day trading at $17.68 down -2.37% from the previous closing price of $18.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438081 shares were traded. FSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSK, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On March 02, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $19.50 to $21.50.

On June 18, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $23.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on June 18, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Hopkins Jerel A bought 556 shares for $17.45 per share. The transaction valued at 9,699 led to the insider holds 6,384 shares of the business.

Goldstein Richard I bought 1,085 shares of FSK for $20,235 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 31,560 shares after completing the transaction at $18.65 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Sandler Elizabeth, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,100 and bolstered with 4,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSK now has a Market Capitalization of 5.18B. As of this moment, FS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSK has reached a high of $22.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSK traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSK traded about 783.16k shares per day. A total of 281.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.58M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.85% stake in the company. Shares short for FSK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.68M, compared to 5.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

FSK’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.56, up from 2.53 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.45. The current Payout Ratio is 819.57% for FSK, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.14 and $2.63.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $443.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $447M to a low estimate of $439.46M. As of the current estimate, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $396M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.45M, an increase of 18.30% over than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $459.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $437.82M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.