Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

In the latest session, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) closed at $1.74 up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975022 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terran Orbital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Beach Point Capital Management sold 627,200 shares for $3.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,894,144 led to the insider holds 779,514 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of LLAP for $521,856 on Feb 27. The 10% Owner now owns 628,709 shares after completing the transaction at $3.02 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 665,957 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider received 2,044,488 and left with 828,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LLAP now has a Market Capitalization of 256.08M and an Enterprise Value of 313.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $6.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9444, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5094.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LLAP has traded an average of 7.08M shares per day and 2.12M over the past ten days. A total of 143.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.92M. Insiders hold about 14.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.48M with a Short Ratio of 8.48M, compared to 5.96M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38.87M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, Terran Orbital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $27.83M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.62M, an increase of 90.10% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $199.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.24M, up 111.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $437.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445M and the low estimate is $431.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 119.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.