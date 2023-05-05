TRI (Thomson Reuters Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) closed the day trading at $119.11 down -4.48% from the previous closing price of $124.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084703 shares were traded. TRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 117.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $124 to $131.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRI now has a Market Capitalization of 60.72B and an Enterprise Value of 64.40B. As of this moment, Thomson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRI has reached a high of $133.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRI traded about 432.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRI traded about 454.23k shares per day. A total of 478.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.92M. Insiders hold about 55.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

TRI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.96, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02. The current Payout Ratio is 32.30% for TRI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.28. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Thomson Reuters Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.63B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.41B and the low estimate is $6.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.