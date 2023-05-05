Under Armour Inc. (UA) expected to report EPS of $0 for the current quarter

After finishing at $7.70 in the prior trading day, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed at $7.51, down -2.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1966228 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UA by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.55B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $14.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.68M. Insiders hold about 16.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.75% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 7.25M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.