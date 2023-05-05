Understanding Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $60.93 in the prior trading day, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) closed at $58.04, down -4.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4077508 shares were traded. APO stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $88 from $84 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $77.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $59.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 19, 2022, with a $59.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when HARRIS JOSHUA sold 208,924 shares for $63.74 per share. The transaction valued at 13,316,816 led to the insider holds 35,584,692 shares of the business.

HARRIS JOSHUA sold 223,910 shares of APO for $14,146,130 on Apr 28. The now owns 35,793,616 shares after completing the transaction at $63.18 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, HARRIS JOSHUA, who serves as the of the company, sold 79,150 shares for $62.64 each. As a result, the insider received 4,957,956 and left with 36,017,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APO now has a Market Capitalization of 36.03B and an Enterprise Value of -84.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 85.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APO has reached a high of $74.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 583.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.86M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.01M with a Short Ratio of 10.01M, compared to 8.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, APO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.60, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.50.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.08 and $5.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.46. EPS for the following year is $7.49, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $836.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $836.1M to a low estimate of $836.1M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $937.3M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $902.1M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of -$10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $902.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $902.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.97B, down -59.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.58B and the low estimate is $5.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.