Understanding Foot Locker Inc. (FL)’s financial health through ratios

In the latest session, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) closed at $39.37 down -3.34% from its previous closing price of $40.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2174210 shares were traded. FL stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Foot Locker Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 21, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Cipriano Giovanna sold 25,554 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,149,930 led to the insider holds 28,791 shares of the business.

Maurer John A sold 2,000 shares of FL for $90,140 on Feb 01. The VP, Treasurer now owns 21,221 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Maurer John A, who serves as the VP, Treasurer of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $42.01 each. As a result, the insider received 147,035 and left with 23,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.85B and an Enterprise Value of 6.54B. As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $47.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FL has traded an average of 2.51M shares per day and 1.59M over the past ten days. A total of 93.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.18M with a Short Ratio of 10.18M, compared to 8.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.89% and a Short% of Float of 19.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FL is 1.60, from 1.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.05 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.49. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, Foot Locker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.17B, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B, a decrease of -6.80% over than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.76B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.96B and the low estimate is $7.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.