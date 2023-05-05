Understanding Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)’s financial health through ratios

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) closed the day trading at $27.50 down -16.13% from the previous closing price of $32.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30747352 shares were traded. OPCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPCH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

On January 22, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on January 22, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Bavaro Michael sold 6,148 shares for $31.45 per share. The transaction valued at 193,327 led to the insider holds 21,549 shares of the business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 15,475,166 shares of OPCH for $468,897,530 on Mar 01. The 10% Owner now owns 10,771,926 shares after completing the transaction at $30.30 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Pate R Carter, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,928 shares for $31.97 each. As a result, the insider received 61,638 and left with 95,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPCH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.71B and an Enterprise Value of 6.57B. As of this moment, Option’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPCH has reached a high of $35.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPCH traded about 1.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPCH traded about 4.23M shares per day. A total of 181.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OPCH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.27M, compared to 4.14M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $984.47M. As of the current estimate, Option Care Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $915.78M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $4.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.