Update from Morgan Stanley (MS): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $84.75 in the prior trading day, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) closed at $82.61, down -2.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10352172 shares were traded. MS stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1125.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $88.75.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M sold 46,226 shares for $98.45 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550,950 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M sold 24,556 shares of MS for $2,412,099 on Feb 13. The Co-President/Head of WM now owns 190,440 shares after completing the transaction at $98.23 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A, who serves as the Head of Investment Management of the company, sold 8,077 shares for $96.54 each. As a result, the insider received 779,726 and left with 315,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MS now has a Market Capitalization of 151.05B. As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $100.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.54M with a Short Ratio of 18.54M, compared to 19.32M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MS’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.10, compared to 3.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 41.10% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.56. EPS for the following year is $7.68, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.54 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $13.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.31B to a low estimate of $13.11B. As of the current estimate, Morgan Stanley’s year-ago sales were $13.13B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.76B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.19B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.67B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.09B and the low estimate is $54.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.