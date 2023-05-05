Update from UBS Group AG (UBS): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) closed at $18.96 down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $19.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5883964 shares were traded. UBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.71.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UBS Group AG’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBS now has a Market Capitalization of 61.46B. As of this moment, UBS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBS has reached a high of $22.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBS has traded an average of 5.28M shares per day and 3.88M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.39% stake in the company. Shares short for UBS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 22.98M with a Short Ratio of 22.98M, compared to 15.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UBS is 0.56, from 0.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UBS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and $2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.56B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.3B and the low estimate is $34.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.