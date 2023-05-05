Update from United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): A steady trajectory

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) closed the day trading at $215.72 down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $218.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674882 shares were traded. UTHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $211.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UTHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $320.

On December 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $230.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $288.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on October 11, 2022, with a $288 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when MAHON PAUL A sold 6,000 shares for $215.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,294,903 led to the insider holds 36,599 shares of the business.

ROTHBLATT MARTINE A sold 8,000 shares of UTHR for $1,828,685 on May 02. The CHAIRPERSON & CEO now owns 130 shares after completing the transaction at $228.59 per share. On May 01, another insider, ROTHBLATT MARTINE A, who serves as the CHAIRPERSON & CEO of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $231.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,851,202 and left with 130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTHR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.45B and an Enterprise Value of 8.42B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTHR has reached a high of $283.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $174.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 228.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 239.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UTHR traded about 575.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UTHR traded about 511.54k shares per day. A total of 46.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.92% stake in the company. Shares short for UTHR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.32 and a low estimate of $3.71, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.02, with high estimates of $5.63 and low estimates of $4.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.65 and $17.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.85. EPS for the following year is $21.09, with 14 analysts recommending between $27.3 and $12.89.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $534.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $567.35M to a low estimate of $505.9M. As of the current estimate, United Therapeutics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $466.9M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $560.8M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $589M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $513M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.