Uxin Limited (UXIN) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Uxin Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.13, up 3.67% from its previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550147 shares were traded. UXIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UXIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 12, 2019, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UXIN now has a Market Capitalization of 75.66M and an Enterprise Value of 176.38M. As of this moment, Uxin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0307, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9243.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UXIN traded 355.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 763.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.39M. Insiders hold about 4.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UXIN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 997.72k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $436M and the low estimate is $436M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.