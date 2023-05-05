Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) closed the day trading at $38.07 down -2.28% from the previous closing price of $38.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2736084 shares were traded. TPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TPR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $44.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on December 20, 2022, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Dadlani Manesh sold 1,582 shares for $38.53 per share. The transaction valued at 60,954 led to the insider holds 39,375 shares of the business.

Dadlani Manesh sold 2,005 shares of TPR for $73,804 on Sep 12. The VP, Controller and PAO now owns 33,681 shares after completing the transaction at $36.81 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Dadlani Manesh, who serves as the VP, Controller and PAO of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $36.85 each. As a result, the insider received 206,434 and left with 35,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.64B and an Enterprise Value of 12.10B. As of this moment, Tapestry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPR has reached a high of $47.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TPR traded about 3.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TPR traded about 2.7M shares per day. A total of 239.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.64M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.05M with a Short Ratio of 10.05M, compared to 9.55M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 5.76%.

Dividends & Splits

TPR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.20% for TPR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Tapestry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 1.80% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.68B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.17B and the low estimate is $6.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.