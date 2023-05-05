Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

In the latest session, Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) closed at $26.81 down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $27.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634547 shares were traded. VNOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viper Energy Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 232.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 1,810,400 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 54,360,013 led to the insider holds 7,002,347 shares of the business.

BX SWT ML Holdco LLC sold 1,810,400 shares of VNOM for $54,360,013 on Apr 18. The 10% Owner now owns 7,002,347 shares after completing the transaction at $30.03 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 180,000 shares for $30.63 each. As a result, the insider received 5,512,752 and left with 8,812,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNOM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.11B and an Enterprise Value of 2.67B. As of this moment, Viper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNOM has reached a high of $35.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNOM has traded an average of 423.14K shares per day and 386.57k over the past ten days. A total of 73.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VNOM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.23M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VNOM is 1.00, from 1.79 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.29.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.17 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $177.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $193M to a low estimate of $166M. As of the current estimate, Viper Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $239.32M, an estimated decrease of -25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.08M, a decrease of -10.60% over than the figure of -$25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $229M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $863M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $686.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $866.47M, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $797.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $941M and the low estimate is $674.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.