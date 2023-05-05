What shareholders can do to beat the market with Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) stock

In the latest session, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) closed at $40.71 down -3.32% from its previous closing price of $42.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769024 shares were traded. BHF stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $54.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.92B and an Enterprise Value of 1.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHF has reached a high of $60.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHF has traded an average of 584.47K shares per day and 515.32k over the past ten days. A total of 69.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.59M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BHF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.72 and a low estimate of $2.31, while EPS last year was $3.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.73, with high estimates of $4.13 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.96 and $13.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.76. EPS for the following year is $17.16, with 12 analysts recommending between $19.01 and $15.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $1.98B. As of the current estimate, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.29B, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, a decrease of -2.20% over than the figure of -$10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.42B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.07B and the low estimate is $7.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.