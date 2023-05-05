What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) stock

After finishing at $11.97 in the prior trading day, Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) closed at $11.78, down -1.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 778981 shares were traded. EFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $17.50 to $15.50.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFC now has a Market Capitalization of 830.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFC has reached a high of $16.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 850.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 725.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.75M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 2.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.80, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.96.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $35.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.3M to a low estimate of $28.05M. As of the current estimate, Ellington Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.06M, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.67M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.44M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173M and the low estimate is $135.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.