What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Mosaic Company (MOS) stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) closed the day trading at $38.59 down -9.98% from the previous closing price of $42.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7575429 shares were traded. MOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MOS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $54 from $52 previously.

On April 06, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $46.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Hold to Reduce on February 21, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Johnson Denise C sold 24,427 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,587,755 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

EBEL GREGORY L bought 15,600 shares of MOS for $990,502 on May 06. The Director now owns 80,068 shares after completing the transaction at $63.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOS now has a Market Capitalization of 15.78B and an Enterprise Value of 18.85B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $68.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MOS traded about 4.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MOS traded about 4.46M shares per day. A total of 340.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.73M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.33M with a Short Ratio of 10.33M, compared to 10.19M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Dividends & Splits

MOS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.33. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.11B to a low estimate of $3.35B. As of the current estimate, The Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated decrease of -32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.8B, a decrease of -34.40% less than the figure of -$32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.08B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.13B, down -24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.8B and the low estimate is $10.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.