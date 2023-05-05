Which analyst expects Aegon N.V. (AEG) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) closed at $4.29 down -3.16% from its previous closing price of $4.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3029374 shares were traded. AEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2225.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aegon N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEG now has a Market Capitalization of 9.04B and an Enterprise Value of 12.77B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has reached a high of $5.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7018.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEG has traded an average of 2.27M shares per day and 1.42M over the past ten days. A total of 2.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.86B. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AEG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 2.1M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEG is 0.34, from 0.23 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.40.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.6B and the low estimate is $34.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.