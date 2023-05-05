Which analyst expects Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) to perform well in the near future?

After finishing at $32.37 in the prior trading day, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) closed at $31.18, down -3.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3011174 shares were traded. BAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 16, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $37.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $71.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 599,805 led to the insider holds 21,054,667 shares of the business.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 24,744 shares of BAM for $295,988 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 21,104,923 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who serves as the of the company, sold 970,000 shares for $24.53 each. As a result, the insider received 23,794,100 and left with 12,311,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAM now has a Market Capitalization of 12.59B and an Enterprise Value of 10.56B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $36.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 441.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 398.70M. Insiders hold about 7.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.57% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 8.14M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BAM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 1.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BAM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.61B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.