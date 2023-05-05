Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $14.56 in the prior trading day, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) closed at $9.37, down -35.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4047394 shares were traded. ZYXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZYXI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $18 from $10 previously.

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $10.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Lucsok Anna sold 1,103 shares for $13.98 per share. The transaction valued at 15,420 led to the insider holds 13,973 shares of the business.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J sold 38,126 shares of ZYXI for $407,186 on Oct 31. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,405 shares after completing the transaction at $10.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYXI now has a Market Capitalization of 419.08M and an Enterprise Value of 425.90M. As of this moment, Zynex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYXI has reached a high of $17.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 258.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 692.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.80M. Insiders hold about 40.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYXI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.21M, compared to 4.37M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.50% and a Short% of Float of 21.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ZYXI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:40 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $44.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.85M to a low estimate of $44.46M. As of the current estimate, Zynex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.76M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.95M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.18M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $192.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.17M, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $236.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.64M and the low estimate is $226.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.