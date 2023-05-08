8 analysts offer recommendations for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) stock

The closing price of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) was $45.63 for the day, up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $45.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585255 shares were traded. ALRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On July 12, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $100.

Imperial Capital Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on April 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Trundle Stephen sold 4,787 shares for $49.64 per share. The transaction valued at 237,609 led to the insider holds 222,360 shares of the business.

BEDELL JEFFREY A sold 3,061 shares of ALRM for $151,936 on Apr 03. The insider now owns 466,221 shares after completing the transaction at $49.64 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Kerzner Daniel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,672 shares for $49.64 each. As a result, the insider received 132,628 and left with 60,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALRM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.41B and an Enterprise Value of 2.31B. As of this moment, Alarm.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALRM has reached a high of $78.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.81.

Shares Statistics:

ALRM traded an average of 206.48K shares per day over the past three months and 258.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.30M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALRM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212M to a low estimate of $198.2M. As of the current estimate, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $205.44M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.65M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $869.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $854.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $863.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $842.56M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $916.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $940.63M and the low estimate is $884.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.