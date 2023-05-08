The closing price of 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) was $2.76 for the day, up 6.98% from the previous closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1643990 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EGHT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,000 shares for $3.73 per share. The transaction valued at 7,463 led to the insider holds 748,308 shares of the business.

Middleton Hunter sold 697 shares of EGHT for $2,609 on Apr 17. The Chief Product Officer now owns 290,899 shares after completing the transaction at $3.74 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Denny Laurence, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 616 shares for $3.74 each. As a result, the insider received 2,306 and left with 116,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGHT now has a Market Capitalization of 432.97M and an Enterprise Value of 879.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $9.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4238.

Shares Statistics:

EGHT traded an average of 1.59M shares per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.08M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 17.61M with a Short Ratio of 17.61M, compared to 17.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.58% and a Short% of Float of 25.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $186M to a low estimate of $185.1M. As of the current estimate, 8×8 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.37M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.01M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.79M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $744.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $744.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.13M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $768M and the low estimate is $756.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.