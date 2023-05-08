A correction may be in store for UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares?

After finishing at $79.47 in the prior trading day, UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) closed at $81.43, up 2.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681757 shares were traded. UFPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UFPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 11, 2020, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when MISSAD MATTHEW J sold 10,000 shares for $79.03 per share. The transaction valued at 790,300 led to the insider holds 370,545 shares of the business.

MISSAD MATTHEW J sold 300 shares of UFPI for $25,206 on Mar 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 380,545 shares after completing the transaction at $84.02 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, MISSAD MATTHEW J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $83.90 each. As a result, the insider received 838,960 and left with 380,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UFPI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.67B. As of this moment, UFP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UFPI has reached a high of $99.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 673.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 431.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.58M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UFPI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UFPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.99. The current Payout Ratio is 7.50% for UFPI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.87 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.05 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.96. EPS for the following year is $8.61, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.3 and $7.9.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.42B to a low estimate of $2.23B. As of the current estimate, UFP Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.9B, an estimated decrease of -20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, a decrease of -10.50% over than the figure of -$20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UFPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.63B, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.88B and the low estimate is $8.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.