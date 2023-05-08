A glimpse at RPC Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) was $7.00 for the day, up 2.49% from the previous closing price of $6.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143125 shares were traded. RES stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Kreisler Amy Rollins sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 561,757 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rollins Pam R sold 53,751 shares of RES for $561,757 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rollins Timothy Curtis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 561,757 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. As of this moment, RPC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.41.

Shares Statistics:

RES traded an average of 1.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.78M. Insiders hold about 41.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 8.36M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 10.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, RES has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 11, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.9M to a low estimate of $486M. As of the current estimate, RPC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $375.51M, an estimated increase of 32.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.1M, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $32.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $520.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.