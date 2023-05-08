A glimpse at Simmons First National Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Simmons First National Corporation’s stock clocked out at $16.01, up 1.97% from its previous closing price of $15.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 780784 shares were traded. SFNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SFNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when MAKRIS GEORGE JR bought 10,000 shares for $16.22 per share. The transaction valued at 162,200 led to the insider holds 582,183 shares of the business.

HUNT EUGENE bought 1,000 shares of SFNC for $15,320 on May 02. The Director now owns 25,591 shares after completing the transaction at $15.32 per share. On May 02, another insider, YANEY STEWART BRADLEY, who serves as the EVP, Chief Credit Risk Officer of the company, bought 300 shares for $16.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,956 and bolstered with 13,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFNC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B. As of this moment, Simmons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFNC has reached a high of $25.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SFNC traded 634.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 766.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.11M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SFNC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.77, SFNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84. The current Payout Ratio is 40.10% for SFNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $222.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.92M to a low estimate of $219.63M. As of the current estimate, Simmons First National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $225.28M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.32M, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $887.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $899.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $845.42M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $937.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $952.66M and the low estimate is $922.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.